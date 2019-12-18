Leftist journalist and talking head Yasmin Alibhai-Brown has revealed that she broke down “sobbing and sobbing” in a shop over Boris Johnson’s triumph at the ballot box in a delayed post-election breakdown.

Alibhai-Brown revealed the breakdown on mainstream media mainstay Jeremy Vine’s show on Channel 5.

“You must be so pleased with this election result, Yasmin,” teased the host, knowing that the journalist, who describes herself as “avowedly a leftie liberal, anti-racist, feminist, Muslim, part-Pakistani, and yes, a very responsible person” was likely anything but pleased with Boris Johnson’s landslide victory.

“Do you know, I tell you what happened, on Friday, I was in a clothes shop with my husband, buying something for my daughter and I suddenly started sobbing and sobbing and I had to put my head against a wall, and they all started staring at him, poor chap, thinking he’s said or done something to me, and they didn’t know I was weeping about the election,” she said.

“And when they said ‘What’s wrong?’ did you say ‘It’s democracy, I can’t bear it’?” asked Vine, to laughter from the audience and other panellists.

“No, I just said, I can’t — no, I didn’t, I didn’t say that,” she snapped testily.

“Let’s not talk about the kind of democracy we saw in this last nasty election, we won’t go there.

“I did say, I did say, I did say, I just am fearful of what’s going to happen… and I am, I am fearful,” the upper-middle-class journalist, who immigrated to the United Kingdom from Uganda, by way of that country’s Souh Asian diaspora, insisted.

Just was on @SkyNews with @adamboultonSKY and was caught out. Had I ever said I would migrate if Boris ever became PM? No I replied. Never said that. Seems I did

So what? I'll be like Boris. That was then. Not going anyway. Staying to annoy my detractors. — Yasmin alibhai-brown (@y_alibhai) June 13, 2019

While a popular talking head for the mainsteam media in the United Kingdom, Alibhai-Brown — who has officially reneged on previous threats that she would leave the country if Boris Johnson ever became Prime Minister — holds views more controversial than any the Tory leader has ever expressed.

Prior to Jeremy Corbyn’s election as Labour leader in in late 2015, she remarked: “Do we really want yet another white man in power? No.”

In 2014, right-leaning columnist Rod Liddle wrote that she responded to the question “What’s wrong with white guys?” by saying “I don’t like them. I want them to be a lost species in a hundred years” in a television interview, reported by Breitbart London at the time.

As long ago as 2009, when Labour was still in power, she penned an article for the left-wing Independent — then still a newspaper — headlined ‘Spare me the tears over the white working class’ and expressed her disgust at politicians “flocking to indulge” these “always-wretched and complaining classes.”

She has also made statements which would be considered controversial by the standards of the liberal left, such as when she remarked on the case of Asia Bibi — a Pakistani Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam — that “No Muslim country today properly defends equality and human rights. In fact they are becoming more ruthless.”

#AsiaBibi Finally gets away from her Pakstani tormentors

THE BEST news of the week. No Muslim country today properly defends equality and human rights. In fact they are becoming more ruthless. — Yasmin alibhai-brown (@y_alibhai) May 8, 2019

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery