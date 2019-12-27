The latest victim of London’s violent crime wave has been named as Swedish citizen Flamur Beqiri, who was gunned down in front of his family outside his London home on Christmas eve.

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has opened a murder investigation after 36-year-old man Flamur Beqiri was shot five times on his doorstep, murdered in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve in Battersea, London.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages and we are still working to establish what the motive could be that has led to a man losing his life in such a horrific way, on Christmas Eve, in front of his family. They have been devastated by this horrible event and are being supported by specialist officers”, the MPS said in a statement.

“We know that the victim was returning home with his wife and young child following an evening out, when he was shot just yards from his home. The assailant then fled on foot in the direction of Battersea Bridge Road”, the statement added.

British newspaper the Daily Mail has subsequently reported the victim, Flamur Beqiri, was the owner of a record label, brother to model, reality television star, and sometimes footballer’s wife Missé Beqiri, and was shot on the doorstep of his £1.5 million London home. No arrests have yet been made.

One man, who was staying at his parent’s house meters away from the crime scene said: “We are friends with a man who lives directly opposite the scene. He told us there was a knock at the victim’s door, which was answered.”

“Then there were five gunshots. Four back to back, ‘bang, bang, bang, bang’, then a pause before the final shot. The shots were heard by many neighbours, but being Christmas Eve most people thought they were fireworks at first”, he added.

The victim was pronounced dead on the spot.

This latest murder brings the total number of homicides in London to 135, the highest level since 2008, according to the BBC.

In November Breitbart London reported that the number of fatal teenage stabbings in the capital has reached an 11 year high. For the first time in over 200 years, London surpassed New York City in murders in 2018.

