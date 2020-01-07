Alleged ‘Asian’ Grooming Gang Including Policeman Appears in Court

grooming
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

16 mostly Asian-origin men including a police constable have appeared in Bradford Magistrates’ Court on charges related to drugs and child sexual exploitation in Halifax, England.

The charges against Amjad Ditta, who as a Positive Action Co-ordinator had been responsible for increasing police diversity, and the other accused men were deemed “too serious” for the Magistrates’ Court by District Judge Charlotte Holland, who has referred them to the higher Crown Court.

The reported charges the men are facing are as follows:

35-year-old Amjad Ditta, accused of sexual touching

36-year-old Khalifa Mughal, accused of six counts of rape, supply of a class C drug, supply of a class A drug, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

46-year-old Mahtab Islam, 46, accused of five counts of rape, three counts of supplying a class A drug, three counts of supplying a class C drug, two counts of sexual assault, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

39-year-old Nadeem Nassir, accused of rape, supply of a class C drug, making threats to kill

40-year-old Shahzad Nowaz, accused of rape, supply of a class C drug, making threats to kill

34-year-old Nadeem Adalat, accused of four counts of rape, four counts of supplying a class C drug

30-year-old Vaqaas Abbas, accused of three counts of rape, three counts of supplying a class C drug

33-year-old Waseem Adalat, accused of two counts of rape, trafficking, supplying a class C drug

33-year-old Asad Mahmood, 33, accused of two counts of rape, trafficking

45-year-old Christopher Eastwood, accused of two counts of rape, two counts of supplying a class C drug

44-year-old Shazad Nazir, accused of two counts of rape, two counts of supplying a class C drug

34-year-old Younis Mohammed, accused of rape, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

36-year-old Sohail Zafar, accused of rape, supplying a class C drug

32-year-old Ishtiaq Latif, 32, accused of sexual activity with a child

43-year-old Sajid Adalat, accused of one count of with rape

34-year-old Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, accused of one count of rape

The men will appear before Bradford Crown Court on January 20th.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.