The no-go area of Alexanderplatz in the German capital of Berlin has recorded over 900 violent crimes in 2019 despite an increased police presence in the area.

The new statistics from the Berlin senate state that there were 910 violent crimes in the area in 2019 — an increase of 198 compared to the previous year — with serious and dangerous physical attacks making up 669 of the reports, Bild reports.

Resistance to and assaults on emergency services were also high in the area with 97 cases altogether. Alexanderplatz is well-known as an area for drug trafficking and pickpocketing with migrant-background youth gangs operating extensively for several years.

The report also recorded 54 robberies, one case of child abuse, two homicide-related cases, and 14 sex attacks.

The number of sex attacks is down since 2017 in which the area saw 36 attacks in the first ten months of that year, nearly double that of 2016.

Since December of 2017, police increased their presence in the area with the so-called “Alex Guard” and in March of 2018, a prosecutor was assigned to specifically deal with cases that occur in the area.

Sebastian Seidel, the prosecutor responsible for the area, processed 454 cases in 2019, 336 more than 2018 but only 71 cases ended with charges being pursued.

According to the Special Police Commission (SOKO) in Alexanderplatz, the origins of the criminals operating in the area still remains highly diverse with asylum seekers from Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, and Iraq making up a large number of suspects.

While Breitbart London has reported on no-go areas in Germany for years, it was not until 2018 that German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that such areas exist in Germany.

Chancellor Merkel told broadcaster RTL that the state needed to keep a monopoly on power and said: “That means, for example, that there are no-go areas … where no one dares to go.”

“One has to call them by their name and do something about them,” she added.