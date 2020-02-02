Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei access to the United Kingdom’s 5G infrastructure is “madness” says the founder of Hong Kong Watch.

In an exclusive Breitbart London video, Benedict Rogers, the founder of Hong Kong Watch, said that allowing Huawei to help build the British 5G network is “one of the worst and most unwise decisions in recent times”.

“If Boris Johnson goes ahead with allowing Huawei access to our 5G infrastructure, it is going to leave all of us open, to our data, even our basic freedoms being vulnerable to the Chinese Communist Party,” warned Rogers.

“At best it severely strains and potentially really damages our critical relationships with some of our closest friends. As we leave the European Union, we were expecting to do a really good trade deal with the United States, with the Trump administration, who made it clear that the Huawei deal could jeopardize that trade deal,” he continued.

“To be putting at risk our crucial friendships and our critical national security and economic relationships for the sake of this deal… seems to me madness.”

The Huawei decision by the United Kingdom has been widely panned in the United States, with many saying that a deal with a company tied to the Chinese Communist Party could damage trade and security agreements between Britain and America.

This weekend France announced that Huawei will not have access to their 5G network, undercutting Boris Johnson’s claim that the Chinese tech giant is necessary for the United Kingdom to be competitive with the rest of the world.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to the United Kingdom to discuss the matter of Huawei involvement.

Although the United States’ top diplomat said that the Huawei decision will not damage the special relationship between the U.S. and Britain, he urged Boris Johnson to “relook”.

“We view the intrusion of the Chinese Communist Party into information technology systems as a very great risk, a national security risk as well as a core privacy risk. If your health records are on a system that belongs and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party that is probably not something you would probably choose in the first instance”, Pompeo told LBC.

