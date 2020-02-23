73 Per Cent of Swedish Population Growth Driven By Mass Migration

The Swedish population increased by nearly 100,000 in 2019 according to Statistics Sweden, with 73 per cent of the growth coming from mass migration.

A total of 97,404 people were added to the Swedish population, more of whom were men (53,376) than women (44,028). The figures were announced by Statistics Sweden in a press release this week.

Sweden is a country with a population of only a little over ten million, but has seen massive population growth over the last decade of over one million people, with the largest year of growth occurring during the height of the migrant crisis in 2016.

While Syrians were the largest single nationality of immigrants in 2016 at 32 per cent of all non-Swedish immigrants, they have now declined to just five per cent of all immigrants in 2019, with Indians and Afghani nationals now having a higher share of immigrant arrivals.

Pakistani migrants arriving in Sweden saw the largest growth at 24.7 per cent, followed by Eritreans.

Emigration, or people leaving Sweden, has also increased by 1.8 per cent to a total of 47,718 people.

According to a report by Statistics Sweden released last October, record levels of mass migration have led to around 20 per cent of the Swedish population having a foreign background.

The massive influx of new arrivals has led to many problems for municipal governments due to rising welfare and social costs paired along with the fact that many migrants are unable or unwilling to enter the labour force.

Earlier this month, the municipality of Filipstad announced it may have to raise local taxes by as much as ten per cent in order to be able to keep local services afloat.

The rapid influx of migrants has also led to issues around integration, with the majority of preschools in Ronneby seeing a majority of children not speaking Swedish as a first language. In one school most speak Arabic instead.

