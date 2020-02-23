Figures from Statistics Norway show that migrants are vastly overrepresented in crimes, with younger migrants especially involved in violent crime and abuse in Oslo.

The figures were highlighted by Progressive Party members Sylvi Listhaug and Jon Helgheim, who revealed that young immigrant men from Somalia commit violent crime at a rate of 419 per 1,000 compared to 34 per 1,000 for native Norwegians.

The pair refute claims to the contrary made by NGOs, researchers, and others, stating that statistics in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden show that migrants are far overrepresented in violent crime even when factors such as gender, age, social status, and employment status are taken into consideration, Verdens Gang reports.

“The reason we are criticised is that it is troublesome for politicians, activists, researchers, and commentators to be awakened by unpleasant facts when they have intensely tried to close both eyes and ears long enough,” the pair wrote.

The authors went on to describe the situation with migrant crime rates in Sweden, claiming that politicians and experts have “accepted that one should not talk about the problems because it can be stigmatising”.

“Now the situation in Sweden is completely out of control with hundreds of car fires, hundreds of school fires, over a hundred bomb attacks, open street executions, and coordinated attacks with automatic weapons, bombs, and grenades,” they said.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has rejected claims that migration has anything to do with the surge in violent gang crime sweeping the country.

However, a recent report by Swedish newspaper Expressen revealed that all of the leaders of gangs committing violence in Stockholm were from migrant backgrounds.

The op-ed by the Progressive Party politicians also comes just under a year after Norwegian media reported that 70 per cent of the violent crime in Oslo was committed by immigrants, who make up just 33 per cent of the overall population.

