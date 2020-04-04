‘Allahu Akbar’ Migrant Knifeman Kills Two, Wounds Seven in France

A knife-wielding Sudanese migrant shouting “Allahu Akbar!” has stabbed two people to death and wounded “at least” seven others in France.

The suspected killer, said to be an asylum seeker in his thirties, was initially reported as having struck outside a bakery in Romans-sur-Isère, in the south-east of the country, by outlets including the MailOnline, citing local media.

However, a later BBC report — which did not mention the suspect’s nationality or alleged cry of “Allahu Akbar!” — said he attacked the shopkeeper and customers at a tobacconist before moving on to a nearby butcher’s shop.

Toutes mes pensées vont aux victimes de l’attaque de #RomansSurIsère et à leurs proches.

L’auteur présumé a été interpellé par la @PoliceNationale.

La DIPJ de Lyon est mobilisée, sous l’autorité de la Justice, pour établir la nature et les circonstances de cet acte odieux. — Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) April 4, 2020

Details are still emerging, but it seems the victims who have already died do include a butcher and a customer at a tobacconist.

Christophe Castaner, France’s interior minister, has offered his condolences to the victims — five of whom remain in critical condition — and confirmed that the suspect is now under arrest and investigators seeking to confirm his motives.

The suspect’s roommate is also said to be under arrest.

This story is developing…

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery