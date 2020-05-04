Khan’s London: Ahmed Brothers Convicted of String of Sex Attacks

Two brothers from Camden, London, have been convicted in connection with a string of sex attacks and robberies.

26-year-old Nazmul Ahmed (10/07/1993) and 32-year-old Selim Ahmed, (03/07/1987), both from Cromer Street, picked up vulnerable women outside bars in the British capital, sometimes posing as taxi drivers, and then sexually assaulted their victims, often stealing their phones and bank cards and taking substantial sums of money from their accounts as well.

Nazmul Ahmed, denounced as a “predator” and “ruthless and callous serial sex offender” by a judge, was found guilty of “one count of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, one count of theft, one count of fraud, and one count of money laundering,” according to a Metropolitan Police news bulletin.

Older brother Selim Ahmed was found guilty of “one count of kidnap and one count of sexual assault” in addition to pleading guilty to using a stolen bank card his sibling procured during one of his attacks.

Nazmul Ahmed was sentenced to “16 years’ imprisonment with an extended period of four years on license [sic]” for his crimes, according to the Met.

However, it is not clear whether this figure has been arrived at by adding up several terms which will in fact be served concurrently — meaning only the longest, which may be substantially shorter than 16 years, would matter — and does not take into account the fact that criminals in England are typically entitled to automatic early release on licence halfway or, in rare cases, two-thirds of the way through their terms.

Breitbart London has contacted the court for clarification.

Selim Ahmed, meamwhile, will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on May 22nd.

Two accomplices of the brothers, 19-year-old Levi Croll (02/11/2000) of Dundee, London, and 26-year-old Dora Vavrova (12/09/1993) were found guilty of kidnap and fraud by false representation and acquiring criminal property, respectively, with Croll awaiting sentencing and Vavrova getting away with a 140-hour community sentence.

“Nazmul and Selim Ahmed are predatory offenders who have deliberately targeted vulnerable women to sexually assault and defraud them,” commented Detective Inspector Louise Caveen for the Metropolitan Police.

“Through a large scale and detailed investigation, my team were able to link the Ahmeds to this pattern of behaviour, which they continued to deny in the face of overwhelming evidence… I would like to thank the four women who gave evidence in these cases,” she added, urging other potential victims to come forward.

