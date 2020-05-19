A 23-year-old Iraqi has been charged with the murder of Swedish girl Wilma Andersson after the head of the 17-year-old was discovered in the migrant’s apartment.

The teen had gone missing on November 14th 2019, triggering an investigation involving 5,000 officers and volunteers. Investigators found her partial remains in the apartment of Iraqi-born Tishko S. on the 22nd of November.

The 23-year-old, Wilma’s former boyfriend, is accused of murdering her, beheading her, then wrapping her head in foil and stuffing it in a suitcase, Bild reports. Wilma’s coat and handbag were also found in the apartment.

Wilma’s mother, Linda Andersson told Swedish media she had spoken with Tishko S. during the period between the 14th and the 22nd and said: “I kept ringing on the door. But he only said that they had an argument and that she just ran out of the apartment.”

Traces of blood were also found on the floor of the apartment, located in the town of Uddevalla, but the rest of the victim’s remains have not been discovered.

Tishko S. has protested he did not murder the teen, but he provided no explanation to investigators as to why the head was in his apartment, where the rest of Wilma’s remains were, or why his fingerprints were found both on a knife that contained Wilma’s DNA and on the tape used to wrap her decapitated head.

Friends of the victim claim that Wilma was in a controlling relationship with the Iraqi-born man, with Tishko S. always wanting to know where she was going and what she had been doing.