Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other activists have met little resistance from the authorities after flooding the streets of London in an unauthorised protest, despite the British coronavirus regulations.

Activists at the protests, which were supposedly prompted by the death of a black man while he was being taken into custody by a white police officer — who has now been charged with third-degree murder and negligent manslaughter — on the other side of Atlantic, carried placards bearing slogans such as ‘THE UK IS NOT INNOCENT’ and the ominous ‘NO LIVES MATTER UNTIL BLACK LIVES MATTER’.

No permission was sought to hold the demonstrations, which shut down huge swathes of Britain’s hyper-diverse capital, and activists showed no regard for the draconian coronavirus lockdown regulations which have hitherto been enforced with enthusiasm by the authorities — but the police allowed the mass law-breaking to take place largely unopposed, with the Associated Press reporting: “[P]rotesters ignored UK government rules banning crowds because of the pandemic. Police didn’t stop them.”

Indeed, the Metropolitan Police Force — despite graffiti by activists suggesting the ‘MET POLICE SERVE TRUMP’ — merely tweeted that they were “aware of demonstrators gathering”, that “Officers are on scene & engaging with those in attendance”, and “An appropriate policing plan is in place.”

The Met later reveal that “Three arrests were [made] for breaches of COVID legislation and two were [made] for assault on police”, followed by “six further arrests [for] offences from possession of an offensive weapon to assault on police, obstructing a public carriageway to breaches of COVID legislation” — but this would appear to be only a tiny fraction of offenders.

There is no real indication that the authorities intend to crack down on the activists after the fact, despite the real threat of their reigniting the fading coronavirus epidemic in the capital — indeed, anti-trump city mayor Sadiq Khan appeared to offer tacit support to the activists by tweeting that the “death of George Floyd has rightly ignited fury and anguish not just in the USA but around the world.”

