Arab Clans Threaten to Kill German Police Entering Their No-Go Area

Arab clan gangs have threatened to kill police officers who attempt to enforce the law in the troubled area of Marxloh in the city of Duisburg, claiming only sharia applies to them.

The Marxloh area has become a hub for Arab clan gangs in recent years. Last month, police faced down a mob of around 200 residents when attempting to arrest a local teen. After using tear gas and calling for reinforcements, it took 36 police to finally detain the youth who had hidden in a residential building.

Just days after the incident, police received threatening emails, allegedly from Marxloh Arab clan members, stating that police would be killed if they attempted to set foot in the area and enforce German laws, Rheinische Post reports.

German Police Confronted by 200 No-Go Zone Residents While Making Arrest https://t.co/FEXeVJbUvO — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 23, 2020

The newspaper published part of the email that read: “Duisburg-Marxloh is our district… We prohibit all unbelievers from entering our district. We will drive away or kill all police officers, journalists, and other unbelievers by force of arms. For us, only radical sharia applies.”

“We have 2,000 AK-47 assault rifles from Turkey and Russia with enough ammunition. Allahu Akbar, kill all unbelievers,” the email stated.

Duisburg police say they are taking the threats seriously and said the email came from a service provider the helps its customers mask their identity.

As a result of the new tensions in the area, riot police have been deployed as, according to Rheinische Post, locals take them more seriously and show officers more respect. Raids are also planned in order to tackle rampant drug crime.

Police are also expected to carry out arrest warrants and say such actions will be carried out regardless if it leads to turmoil or resistance.