PARIS (AP) – Paris police say checks are being carried out at a popular shopping center near La Defense business district after a witness reported seeing a man carrying a gun.

Police said that they could not immediately confirm the witness´s account but that officers were at the Les Quatre Temps shopping center Tuesday to make sure there was no danger to the public.

Police say the shopping center has not been evacuated. They say customers have been asked to stay inside shops during the police operation.

Update 1230BST (Breitbart London) – The Paris area locked down during a significant police operation has now reopened.

French newspaper Le Monde reports officers searched the area for three hours in response to calls of a man seen with a gun in the area but were unable to locate the alleged perpetrator. Social media footage shared by the newspaper shows large numbers of people in a railway station moving towards a police checkpoint with their hands held in the air so they could be inspected and released from the area by police officers.