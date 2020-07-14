Echoing rhetoric from American rapper Kanye West, a BLM activist said that black people in the UK should abandon the Labour Party and cast their votes “somewhere else”, adding “fuck Keir Starmer!”

As seen in a Breitbart London exclusive video, a Black Lives Matter protester accused the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, of being racist, saying that Starmer built his political career “on the backs of black men and persecuting them”.

The activist said on Sunday that just because “black people have voted Labour for decades doesn’t mean we still have to support these bitches. They don’t care about us, fuck that shit.”

“The only reason it looks like they care about us is because they care about the white working-class, and because they care about the white working-class it benefits us as well,” he said.

“Labour has done nothing, people. They barely do anything. They don’t really care about us. We need to take our vote somewhere else,” the leftist activist went on.

He then led the group of protesters in a chant of “Fuck Keir Starmer”.

The anger towards Britain’s left-wing party displayed by the activist is reminiscent of rhetoric from Grammy-winning rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West, who said that the Democrat Party’s expectation of receiving the black vote in America is a form of “white supremacy“.

Growing dissatisfaction with the Labour Party was also displayed by another radical at the protest, who accused both London Mayor Sadiq Khan and black Labour MP David Lammy of being “tokenistic”, and therefore black people need to establish their “own party”.

Sir Keir has had a tumultuous relationship with the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK after taking over as leader of the party from ageing socialist Jeremy Corbyn in April.

The former Director of Prosecutions and former Head of the Crown Prosecution Service initially came out in support of the BLM movement in the UK, snapping a picture of himself and his deputy Angela Raynor ‘taking the knee‘ in their Houses of Parliament office.

Starmer then seemingly tried to distance himself from the more radical elements of the BLM UK organisation, saying that their calls to defund the police were “nonsense“, adding that “nobody should be saying anything about defunding the police”.

“I would have no truck with that. I was director of public prosecutions for five years, I worked with police forces across England and Wales, bringing thousands of people to court. So my support for the police is very, very strong,” Sir Keir claimed.

This sparked a fierce backlash from the BLM UK organisation, which wrote on their official Twitter account that the leader of the Labour Party is nothing more than “a cop in an expensive suit”.

Following the outcry, Starmer announced that he would undergo “unconscious bias training”, to presumably rid himself of any racially biased thoughts.

“In the Labour party we are introducing [unconscious bias training] for all our staff and I’m going to lead from the top on this and do that training first. I think it’s very important, we took a decision to introduce this across the Labour Party, and I think that’s the right thing to do and I should lead by example by doing it first,” Starmer said.

