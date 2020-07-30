Tommy Robinson has been driven out of his British home and into forced exile by an arson attack which endangered his wife and children. Needless to say, the left are delighted.

No country should give Tommy Robinson refuge. Period. Payback time for inciting hate against all those who sought refuge in UK from persecution/war/economic oppression. He runs to an European country which would've been easier to settle in if not for #Brexit. Can't make it up. — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 28, 2020

Wait, so Tommy Robinson is a refugee now? Also, does he realise Spain is filled with all those foreigner types he’s not too keen on? What next? Katie Hopkins moving to Dubai? — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 28, 2020

Simply 13 perfect tweets about Tommy Robinson seeking refuge abroadhttps://t.co/X9bgo3wLjL pic.twitter.com/L2RqewKs01 — The Poke (@ThePoke) July 28, 2020

I find all this nastiness utterly inexcusable. Certainly, Tommy Robinson is a man who divides public opinion. But anyone who considers it funny or a form of poetic justice that his family home has been firebombed and that he has been forced into exile is sick in the head.

Robinson is currently taking refuge in Spain.

In a statement on Parler he said that he did not think the arson attack on his wife’s property had anything to do with his track record of outspoken views on Islam. (Robinson first rose to prominence leading protests against the organised Muslim rape gangs preying on mostly underage white and Sikh girls in inner-city Britain).

“It wasn’t Muslims that done this,” he said. “It was after all the BLM stuff. I think I know who it was…”

He said that the threat to his family made it impossible for him to go on living in the UK. “My wife has had enough of everything.” They are currently staying at the home of a well-wisher but are now in search of somewhere permanent.

In a subsequent Parler statement, Robinson expressed his disappointment at the way the attack and its aftermath had been reported in the mainstream media, which implied that he had invited the arson assault because he had disparaged Black Lives Matter.

So I leave the UK to keep my family safe and the press refer to my rant about BLM. The inference will always be that by disliking a violent revolutionary marxist ideology cloaked in race and race-baiting is the same as hating black people. I never “ranted” about any hate for anyone based on their skin colour, I ranted about a violent Marxist ideology at the very core of BLM leadership. BLM Marxist activists and ANTIFA defaced the Churchill statue, they desecrated the cenotaph, they tried to burn the Union Jack flag. Had Churchill not won the war then there would be no BLM movement here in the UK, there would be no black people living in the UK. The UK would be 100% white and we would be slaves to Hitler. I’m not sure all the BLM/ANTIFA activists care for such historical facts. BLM leadership do not represent all black people, they represent Marxist totalitarian aggression and anarchy. Criticising the ideology that guides BLM isn’t racism, it is a revolutionary act.

In fact, Robinson’s recent posts on Parler clearly indicate that he is not remotely ‘racist.’ One praises a black sports coach railing against the divisive nature of identity politics. Another expresses sympathy for Bernell Trammell, a black Trump supporter shot to death in Milwaukee.

Robinson’s real crime, as I have argued before, is to be white, working-class and outspoken on issues like immigration, sexual abuse by Muslim gangs and the dangers posed by the radical left. If he were a licensed middle-class commentator in what little is left of the conservative media he might just have got away with it. But because he’s a working-class lad, handy with his fists, not afraid to get into a fight, unpolished, impulsive, with a string of minor criminal convictions, the political and media Establishment find it easy to belittle him and demonise him.

There’s also little doubt that the support he commands from white working-class communities across Britain renders him a threat to the liberal-left Establishment’s hegemony. The MSM, doing the Establishment’s bidding, gives him a relentlessly bad press – even though many of the injustices he has bravely stood up against happen to be injustices keenly felt by the country at large. The so-called Muslim ‘grooming gangs’ — child-rape gangs, if you’re not using the official terminology — are one example of this. The aggression and destructiveness of the hard-left Black Lives Matter is another. Tommy Robinson says what many people think privately. Unlike many, though, he’s not afraid to express it publicly.

Of course, people are entitled to disagree with his politics. But so many of the attacks on Tommy Robinson are Straw Man fallacies: they misrepresent him and traduce him in ways that tell us far more about the ignorance, laziness, malevolence and knee-jerk SJW politics of his critics than they do about Tommy Robinson.

His beef is not against refugees (a specific class of immigrant seeking protection from persecution or worse in their homeland) but rather against uncontrolled mass immigration generally and also against cultural surrender by the majority population to aggressive, demanding minorities.

It suits the left to misconstrue Robinson’s position because that way it can make his reasonable views on mass immigration and cultural identity (shared by many people) seem narrow, racist, unpleasant.

I’d say Jonathan Pie especially needs to look to his conscience here. We’ve come to expect vile, race-baiting trash-talking from the likes of overpromoted leftist academics like the Dr Shola woman. But Pie is supposed to be a comedian who has attempted to claw himself a reputation as someone who doesn’t merely go along with the fashionable, politically correct groupthink but who seeks to challenge it. Well, he’s made a pretty poor effort here.

Whatever else anyone says about Tommy Robinson, he is a loving husband and a devoted father. The idea that his family deserve anything other than a secure home where they can live safely and not in fear of their lives ought to be one that everyone on the left and right shares. Shame on those who believe otherwise!