A Somalian migrant taxi driver, who was arrested for trying to run several people over with his vehicle, has a history of criminal behaviour including claims of sexual abuse of a child and assaulting female Swedish police.

The alleged attempted murder took place last Friday in the municipality of Borlänge. The Somalian allegedly drove his taxi into five people on purpose, with prosecutor Eva-Lena Jansson stating he was detained on four counts of aggravated assault and one of attempted murder.

Jansson did not give away many details regarding the case but said the 27-year-old Somalian was acquainted with one of the victims, and the attack may have arisen from an ongoing conflict, Nyheter Idag reports.

The Somalian migrant came to Sweden in 2011. According to Aftonbladet, he had been reported for child sex abuse. The newspaper claimed that the male relative of a teenage girl who filed a complaint of sexual assault against the migrant had been one of the victims in the car rampage.

In January of 2014, the Somalian was involved in another incident at a social welfare office in Borlänge where he came to claim some money. The migrant became angered because the office was about to close, and he was told to return another day.

Two female police, dressed in plainclothes, arrived on the scene and told the man he had to leave. But the officers said the Somalian became angry with them, with one saying: “He erupts and becomes clearly irritated and comes out with the claim that we can just easily shoot him. He says he also has a gun, in Africa. He says that we are racists, that we do not show him respect, and so on and so on.”

The two officers attempted to arrest the man but were met with violent resistance. They called for backup, and when a male colleague arrived on the scene, the Somalian stopped resisting, with one of the female officers saying the migrant “looks almost terrified”.

In neighbouring Norway, young Somalian male migrants are heavily over-represented in crime statistics, and particularly violent crime where they have a rate of 419 violent crimes per 1,000 people compared to 34 per 1,000 for native Norwegians.

Somalian migrants have also had great difficulty finding work in some countries such as Switzerland where over 80 per cent are on state welfare, the highest rate of any nationality in the country.