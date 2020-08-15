German police have arrested a 38-year-old Afghan asylum seeker on suspicion of beating his 33-year-old wife to death in front of their five underage children.

The alleged killing took place at an apartment in the district of Kreyenbrück in the city of Oldenburg two weeks ago. Neighbours had heard the sounds of violence coming from the three-bedroom apartment and called the police.

When paramedics and police arrived, they found the woman with serious head trauma. According to a Bild report on Thursday, her face was smashed beyond recognition. She was taken to hospital for treatment but died as a result of her injuries.

Police arrested the husband in the hallway of the apartment complex and have since placed the couple’s five children into protective care. Prosecutors have charged the 38-year-old Afghan with manslaughter.

The migrant woman had separated from her husband, living alone in the apartment with her two daughters aged five and six, while her three sons remained with their father. The 38-year-old man and the three boys had allegedly come to visit the woman when the brutal assault took place, the tabloid reported.

The case is not the first time a migrant has killed his wife in Germany since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015. In 2016, a Chechen migrant threw his wife out of a window in the town of Senftenberg. She survived the eight-foot fall, but the Chechen then came outside and stabbed her to death with a knife.

Earlier this year in Dortmund an Iraqi migrant allegedly murdered his 30-year-old wife after she wanted to take their children away from him. The woman was found dead in her apartment after having suffered massive blunt force trauma to the neck.

Last month, in the municipality of Obergünzburg, a 37-year-old Afghan asylum seeker stabbed his estranged wife to death on a bus. Several people witnessed the attack. Passengers and the bus driver were offered counselling after the incident.