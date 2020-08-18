BERLIN – Authorities in a Bavarian town have ordered 120 people into quarantine after a resident returning from a trip to Italy tested positive for the coronavirus, but only learned of his results after attending a large birthday party.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that the man from the town of Bodenwoehr, east of Nuremberg and not far from the Czech border, stopped for a free test being offered at the border on his way home from Italy on Thursday.

On Friday he attended a large birthday party for a friend at a local sports center, telling others there he had been told he´d be informed within 24 hours if he was positive.

He learned on Sunday that he was.

Bavaria was the first state to open roadside testing centers and has been criticized that it had taken up to two weeks initially to notify people of the results, including many who were positive for COVID-19. Since then it has been working to speed up the process.

The state of Baden Wuerttemberg has also opened a roadside test center now, pledging to get people results within four days.