An 11-year-old boy in the southern Swedish city of Malmö was allegedly assaulted by a gang of unknown perpetrators who called him a “pig bastard” and commented on his crucifix necklace.

The alleged attack is said to have taken place on July 28th, but the report to the police was only made by the child’s mother earlier this week.

The mother said the incident occurred as her son and his friend were playing football in the Varvsparken park area.

Police press spokesman Calle Persson told Nyheter Idag: “He told us that several guys came up and asked why he had a cross on his necklace. He replied that it was because of his religious affiliation.”

The spokesman added: “They asked if he ate pig and called him ‘pig bastard’. Then he was pushed to the ground, and he injured his arm or wrist.”

The incident is currently being investigated as a hate crime, but police have no suspects. Even the ages of the attackers remain unclear.

The case comes after it was revealed last week that a church in Malmö had been attacked and vandalised for seven days in a row.

According to L’Observatoire de la Christianophobie, a French anti-Christian attack watchdog, a statue of Jesus was destroyed by the vandals along with at least 30 church windows at the church in the district of Västra Skrävlinge.

“They went to church, smashed windows, made a disturbance, and knocked over the statue. Now we have guards, and the police are involved,” local priest Mikael Göth said.

Last year in Rome, Italy, a migrant from Morocco also attacked a man after noticing he was wearing a crucifix. The victim, a homeless man from Georgia, was stabbed and nearly had his throat slit after he and the Moroccan engaged in a heated argument.

