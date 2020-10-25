Hampshire police have confirmed that they are dealing with an “ongoing incident” aboard a ship near the Isle of Wight off of the southern coast of England.

“We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight,” the Hampshire force said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“We are currently assisting Hampshire Constabulary with an incident on board a vessel situated off the Isle of Wight. The search and rescue helicopters from Lee on Solent and Lydd are in attendance,” added a statement by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly being kept up to speed with the incident in the English Channel. A five-mile exclusion zone has been placed around the vessel, according to reports.

While the situation is still unfolding and official statements on the incident are scant, major British broadcaster Sky News has claimed that the vessel involved is a crude oil tanker called the Nave Andromeda registered in Liberia. It is believed to have left Nigeria on the 6th of October and was due to dock in Southampton this morning.

“We believe at least half a dozen stowaways were discovered at some point today,” said home affairs correspondent Mark White on Sky News on Sunday.

After the stowaways were found, “the security incident unfolded from that”, according to the reporter, with sources reportedly claiming “the crew are sheltering at certain points on the ship”.

“It is clearly a serious incident that is unfolding,” the journalist said.

This story is developing…