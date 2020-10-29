An “Allah Akbar” shouting man has been shot dead by police in a second, separate attack in France in one day, according to reports from the city of Avignon.

Police responded after a man was seen with a handgun shouting threats in Avignon in Provence on Thursday morning a little after 1100 Paris time (0600EST). French newspaper Liberation reports the would-be assailant shouted “Allah Akbar” and was shot dead in an exchange of fire by officers.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and have not yet declared it to be a potential terrorist attack.

The attack came a little over two hours after a confirmed terrorist attack in the southern French city of Nice, which saw a man armed with a knife kill three and injure an unspecified number of others inside the city’s main church. The man was injured in the process fo detainment and taken, under arrest, to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It was subsequently revealed that the perpetrator of that attack had repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during and after the attack. The mayor of Nice called it an “Islamo-fascist” attack.

