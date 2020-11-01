Muslims Yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ Protest President Macron in Berlin

A group of around 150 or so Muslims took to the streets of the German capital of Berlin this week to protest against French president Emmanuel Macron.

The group gathered at the Hermannplatz area in the Neukölln district of the city and are said to have chanted various anti-Macron slogans while constantly yelling “Allahu Akbar” and held up signs condemning the Mohammed cartoons published by satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

According to a report from the tabloid BZ, no-one was arrested as a result of the protest, which the newspaper deemed a “hate demo.”

The protest, which took place hours after three Christians had been killed by a Tunisian radical Islamic terrorist in the French city of Nice, came around the same time as a group of 150 people laid wreaths for the victims of the attack in front of the French embassy.

Among the participants in the wreath-laying were prominent politicians including Federal Minister of Family Affairs Franziska Giffey, Social Democrat (SPD) chair Saskia Esken, libertarian Free Democrat leader Christian Lindner, and Christian Democrat (CDU) general secretary Paul Ziemiak.

Number of Radical Islamic Salafists Tops 10,000 in Germany for the First Time https://t.co/4nTWvlL0EP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 25, 2018

Berlin is well-known for having a radical Islamic scene, with some of the city’s Salafists being connected to the Berlin 2016 Christmas Market terrorist, Tunisian failed asylum seeker Anis Amri.

Earlier this year, Salfists linked to Amri were raided by Berlin police after they were suspected of taking advantage of funds meant to help businesses that had economic difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The five suspects in the case were accused of defrauding the German state of up to €94,000 (£82,100/$102,000) in falsely claimed benefits. One of the men even claimed benefits for a business that had not been open since 2019.

Just a month later, police raided additional Salafists in connection with benefit fraud and searched the Salafist Ibrahim al-Khalil mosque in the Tempelhof district.

Berlin Police Raid More Islamists Accused of Coronavirus Help Fund Fraud https://t.co/P7OKPDHZhA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 24, 2020