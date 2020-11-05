France: 12-Year-Olds Investigated for Praising Teacher Beheading

A pair of 12-year-old pupils in Strasbourg have been placed under investigation after allegedly claiming that Samuel Paty deserved to be murdered for showing his class cartoons of Mohammed.

According to the Strasbourg prosecutor’s office, the pupils are said to have agreed with the murder of the teacher, who was killed on October 16th by a Chechen radical Islamic terrorist refugee in the street and beheaded.

A judicial source layer confirmed that the two were under investigation, L’Alsace reports.

A similar incident also took place at the Louis Arbogast College in Mutzig where two 14-year-olds refused to take part in a minute’s silence for Paty and instead engaged in violent behaviour, according to Saverne Court prosecutor Aline Clérot.

In Poitiers, two Afghan migrants were arrested on Monday at an asylum centre after they promoted terrorism on social media, specifically calls targeting French president Emmanuel Macron and France.

The investigations and arrests come after several other arrests for those who have praised the actions of Chechen terrorist Abdoullakh Anzorov since his attack.

A 43-year-old man incarcerated in prison in Amiens was sentenced to eight months after he remarked on the killing to other inmates: “It’s good for him, he [the terrorist] did the job well, don’t touch my religion, my prophet.”

Another man, 42, in Colmar was sentenced to six months in prison for both praising Paty’s murder and for telling a probation officer that he wanted to carry out a similar attack in an effort to ultimately kill himself.

President Macron and his government have also cracked down on Islamist-linked groups after the terror attack, including the NGO Barakacity that was dissolved last week.

Following the dissolution of the group, its founder Idriss Sihamedi requested asylum from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.