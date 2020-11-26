Afghan Migrant Flees Germany After Allegedly Murdering Wife

A 41-year-old Afghan migrant living in Munich is believed to be on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife to death, hiding her corpse, and fleeing Germany.

The Afghan migrant’s wife was reported missing by family members last week on Tuesday. While police did conduct a search of the couple’s apartment several times, they were initially unable to find the missing woman.

On Thursday, forensic evidence was discovered in the apartment that led investigators to believe an act of violence had taken place there.

Then on Friday, the body of the 31-year-old victim was found hidden under the bed of one of her children, where it had been for days, Kronen Zeitung reports.

Passengers Offered Counselling After Witnessing Afghan Migrant Kill Wife on German Bus https://t.co/8cbP5PllH9 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 9, 2020

Investigator Josef Wimmer stated in a press conference that “in the original condition of the apartment, it was not apparent that there had been a fight here” and claimed officers had engaged in “extensive searches”.

The 41-year-old migrant, meanwhile, has fled Germany is believed to be heading back to his native Afghanistan. When the case was handed over to homicide detectives, the man was already assumed to be in Italy.

Investigators also revealed that the man had a history of violent behaviour towards his wife.

The case comes just months after another Afghan migrant killed his estranged wife by stabbing her to death on a bus in Obergünzburg.

The driver and passengers were offered free counselling after witnessing the brutal murder.

German Court Convicts Iraqi Migrant of Rape and Murder of 14-Year-Old Girl https://t.co/Gbs6QkJZwz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 10, 2019

Since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, Germany has seen several high profile incidents of migrants murdering women, such as the cases of 19-year-old Maria Ladenberger or German-Jewish teen Susanna Feldman, whose Iraqi migrant attacker also fled to his home country following her murder.