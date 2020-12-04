German police are investigating a Syrian refugee YouTuber on suspicion of glorifying violence after he released a video showing him and others “shooting” a man dressed as a police officer.

YouTuber Fayez Kanfash is well-known for releasing provocative videos, including one in which he led a man wearing a mask depicting French President Emmanuel Macron on a leash in Berlin.

In the video now under investigation, the 26-year-old Syrian, along with several Arab co-stars, overwhelm men dressed as police officers and “shoot” the fake policeman with replica shotguns, tabloid Bild reports.

The video, which lasts just over eight minutes, also included a disclaimer in both German and Arabic stating that viewers should treat the German government and police with respect and not copy what is depicted on the video.

Brandenburg police spokesman Torsten Herbst, however, said: “We have reported Mr Kanfash to the Cottbus Internet Prosecutor’s Office for glorifying violence.”

“We have charged him with suspicion of violating the Arms Act. Other offences are also eligible,” Herbst added and noted the Potsdam prosecutor is also investigating Kanfash.

Police officers have been targeted for violence by various groups in Germany, including Islamist terrorists, far-left Antifa radicals, and Arab clan gangs.

Earlier this year, Arab clan gangs threatened to kill police officers in the no-go area of Marxloh in the city of Duisburg, saying that they did not recognise the legitimacy of German law and said only the Islamic sharia applies to them.

Arab and Kurdish Crime Clans ‘Systematically Recruiting’ Refugees in Merkel’s Germany https://t.co/iNcQJwU4lK — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 16, 2018

The threat came in the form of an email which stated: “We have 2,000 AK-47 assault rifles from Turkey and Russia with enough ammunition. Allahu Akbar, kill all unbelievers.”

In Berlin, a 2018 report claimed that Arab clan gangs were targeting police officers and threatening them, including spreading rumours of sexual encounters with prostitutes.

Another report from the same year claimed that Arab clans were systematically recruiting refugees and asylum seekers across Germany.