Doom Goblin Greta Thunberg has giving her blessing to everyone who wants to fly in 2021 – even, or perhaps especially, if they are a rich, preachy, jet-setting climate hypocrite.

Interviewed in the Sunday Times (of London), the pigtailed, anorak-wearing school dropout tells a fawning reporter that she “doesn’t care” about “celebrities who talk about the environment while flying around the world”:

She is decidedly laid-back about other people’s choices… I ask what she makes of celebrities who talk about the environment while flying around the world. “I don’t care,” she says. “I’m not telling anyone else what to do, but there is a risk when you are vocal about these things and don’t practise as you preach, then you will become criticised for that and what you are saying won’t be taken seriously.”

Even more generously, she thinks we should still be allowed to breed:

Nor does she agree that having children is bad for the planet. The whole issue is a distraction, she says, and one that scares people away. “I don’t think it’s selfish to have children. It is not the people who are the problem, it is our behaviour.”

But perhaps the best news of all is that Greta thinks her time in the sun as poster child for global eco-fascism could soon be over:

“I think it is very strange that this attention and focus has stayed for so long. I won’t have this platform any more, so that’s why I’m trying to do as much as I can to use my position, or whatever it is, to do what I can in this limited amount of time,” she says. She circles back to this over and over again, almost as though she is counting down the seconds until the curtains close.

From your lips to God’s ears, Greta.

Maybe 2021 might not be quite so bad after all.

