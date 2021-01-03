ATHENS, Greece (AP) – Greece has tightened its lockdown for the next week, closing retail shops, hairdressers and bookshops.

The restrictions come as the government plans to open all schools, from kindergarten to universities, on Jan. 11.

Churches will remain closed and won´t celebrate the annual Epiphany holiday on Jan. 6, nor will priests conduct the traditional blessing of the waters. Also, the nightly curfew will start at 9 p.m. The new rules take effect Sunday and run until Jan. 11.

Orthodox Christians celebrating Epiphany in Istanbul compete to retrieve a wooden cross thrown into the waters of the Bosphorus by a priest, in a ritual believed to bring good health to whoever wins pic.twitter.com/oNDrbXiOk7 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 7, 2018

Greece announced 40 deaths and 262 new coronavirus infections on Saturday.

There have been 139,709 confirmed infections and 4,921 deaths since the start of the pandemic.