A Conservative party Member of Parliament in Britain who formerly worked for Hillary Clinton has blamed Donald Trump for disorder in the U.S. capitol, stating he “stirred up” the riot.

“Last night was the dark denouement of a disgraceful Presidency,” remarked Laura Farris after a riot in Washington D.C. turned deadly.

“From Charlotte to Minneapolis, he always stirred up the ugliest instincts & put TV ratings & Twitter storms miles above the American people or defence of its Constitution [sic],” added the MP for Newbury. who sits on the Home Affairs Select Committee.

“The end is close but the damage profound.”

U.S. conservatives may be surprised to see a politician from the Conservative party — or Tories — in Britain being not just harshly critical of President Trump, but with left-liberal mainstay Hillary Clinton featuring prominently on her curriculum vitae.

Farris, who also praised the late John McCain for having “had the guts to endorse [Democrat presidential candidate] John Kerry over George Bush in 2004 and to rail against the current leadership where others acquiesce” in 2018, is far from atypical on the British “right”, however.

While influential “outsiders” such as Brexit leader Nigel Farage supported Trump strongly and early, few mainstream Conservative politicians and commentators stuck their heads above the parapet for him, as much out of a genuine lack of belief in his “country first”, anti-mass immigration agenda as out of convenience.

Indeed, even Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite being pilloried by the British left as “Britain Trump”, himself attacked the President while he was still competing for the Republican nomination and expected to lose out to a mainstream politician by mainstream analysts.

“When Donald Trump says that there are parts of London that are no-go areas, I think he’s betraying a quite stupefying ignorance that makes him, frankly, unfit to hold the office of President of the United States,” said Johnson as Mayor of London in 2015.

“I would invite him to come and see the whole of London and take him round the city except that I wouldn’t want to expose Londoners to any unnecessary risk of meeting Donald Trump,” he added.

The British politician added also said that the American’s suggestion that Islamic immigration should be temporarily halted in the wake of several mass-casualty terror attacks in Europe and San Bernardino, California indicated that he was “clearly out of his mind”.

