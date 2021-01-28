German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping that the European Union should not try to take sides between China and the United States, in comments made during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos virtual summit.

The German leader — who has been champion of the proposed investment pact between the EU and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — said on Tuesday that the world should embark upon increased “multilateralism” as opposed to taking a tougher stance on the regime in Beijing.

“I would very much wish to avoid the building of blocs,” Merkel said in comments reported by POLITICO, adding: “I don’t think it would do justice to many societies if we were to say this is the United States and over there is China and we are grouping around either the one or the other. This is not my understanding of how things ought to be.”

In her virtual address to the World Economic Forum, Merkel said in reference to the Davos address from Xi Jinping: “The Chinese president spoke yesterday, and he and I agree on that. We see a need for multilateralism.”

In his speech the day before, the Chinese dictator cautioned the Western World from entering into a “new Cold War” with China and to refrain from “arrogant isolationism”.

The globalist German leader did temper her support for the Chinese dictator slightly, however, saying: “But there is one question where we are not in immediate agreement. Probably the question of what it means when you have different social models. When does interference begin and where does it end? When do you stand up for elementary values that are indivisible?”

Merkel Makes Clear That Germany Will Not Help U.S. in China Trade Fight https://t.co/mD8I0wy1gu — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 17, 2020

Merkel also said that she was “so satisfied” with the €120 billion EU-China investment pact, hailing so-called concessions from the CCP such as increased transparency on state subsidies in China as well as the EU gaining “more predictable access to… state-of-the-art technology” in China.

The European Commission has described the deal as the “most ambitious agreement that China has ever concluded with a third country”.

The deal, which still needs to be approved by member states and the European Parliament, has been widely criticised for its failure to mandate that the communist regime stop using slave labour.

Within the agreement, the Chinese state merely commits to “working towards” introducing international labour rights which would prohibit the use of slave labour.

The chairman and founder of the UK-based think tank Hong Kong Watch, Benedict Rogers, characterised the deal as “a real setback for the free world”, in comments to Breitbart London.

“Just at a time when people are finally waking up to the dangers of the CCP, after a year in which the whole world has suffered a global pandemic caused, at least in part, by the CCP’s mendacity and repression, and at a time when increasingly experts are accusing the CCP of committing genocide against the Uyghurs, now is not the time to be doing such deals, especially without any human rights safeguards in them,” Rogers added.

Brexit Leader Nigel Farage has also criticised the bloc for increasing ties with Beijing, saying: “Brussels greed is helping the regime to take over the world.”

Globalists Salute: Angela Merkel, EU President Hail Future ‘Cooperation’ With Joe Biden https://t.co/xcQOogEcwe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 9, 2020

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka