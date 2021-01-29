Delingpole: Davos Is a Madrassa for Global Eco-Fascist Tyranny

To get a better idea of the fundamentally fascistic nature of the World Economic Forum – plotting global domination online all this week – check out this video from one of its young acolytes.

Alexei Levene runs a company called Desolenator and like all Great Resetters just knows that the transition to the Fourth Industrial Revolution must be accelerated immediately. The main problem is that pesky thing called ‘democracy’.

“We all know what’s happening with our climate,” he says, taking it for granted, as the globalist elite do, that we’re all totally on board with their doomsday prognostications.

“We all know that there’s a fundamental shift underway”, he goes on. By this, of course, he means the Great Reset, which he presents here as a fait accompli. Except it isn’t a fait accompli, is it? Did you vote for the Great Reset? Did anyone you know vote for the Great Reset? If this ‘fundamental shift’ really is underway then it’s certainly not something any of us asked for or planned for or should be expected to accept without demur.

But this is the bit where it gets really scary.

The technology exists to make that transition. What we’re missing is a force, a, er, a collective will to actually make that change, not in an incremental way. So our main focus is to identify key stakeholders whether from the corporate world, whether from the NGOs, who really get that and who really want to push the boundaries to do transformative work and to hopefully create an unstoppable force.

Note that at no point is Levene asking how best to give people what they want (ie the free market system which has made us more prosperous and given us more choice). Rather he is seeking a top down imposition of something he just knows is good for everyone whether they like it or not.

This is a remarkable admission that the thing lacking from the climate agenda is democracy, and that the likes of WEF and Davos man want to find a way around that problem without resorting to actually testing 'collective will'. https://t.co/TDZlbyI8wv — Ben Pile (@clim8resistance) January 28, 2021

Davos likes to get its claws on them while they’re relatively young. Here’s another example – the future Chancellor of Austria pictured in 2015 with the World Economic Forum’s sinister, cat-stroking mastermind Klaus Schwab on a ‘Global Shapers’ course.

What was the pro-lockdown Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (2nd right) doing 5 years ago? He was with Klaus Schwab (3rd from right) & other ‘Global Shapers’ at Davos! All roads in this never-ending lockdown hell lead back to WEF. Kurz was a WEF ‘Young Global Leader’ like Macron https://t.co/BG9uyKevHV — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) January 27, 2021

Kurz is routinely described in the media as a ‘conservative’ and ‘right-wing.’ So far right, according to a German satirical magazine that his nickname should be ‘Baby Hitler’.

But on green issues and the lockdown, Kurz is in complete harmony with the Great Reset agenda. If he really is a conservative, he’s certainly not the sort that believes in free markets or freedom of choice. Rather, like so many of the world leaders paying online homage to the megalomaniacal Schwab at his Swiss mountain lair — Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, even Vladimir Putin — he’s just another tool of the globalist movement.

By the way, the video of Alexei Levene has had a grand total (at the time of writing) of four views on YouTube, while another one he made, two days ago, has zero views. Never EVER forget this: the Davos agenda is the agenda of a remote plutocratic elite which doesn’t give a damn for the interests of ordinary folk. We are many; they are few – and therein lies our only hope of salvation.