Far-Left Anarchists Target Greek President’s Home, Berlin Consulate

Far-left anarchist supporters of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas targetted the home of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Greek consular building in Berlin this week.

The far-left militants showed up at the home of the Greek head of state on Tuesday, throwing leaflets and flyers outside the Athens residence of President Sakellaropoulou and scattered before police arrived on the scene, I Kathimerini reports.

On Wednesday, supports of the terrorist, who is currently serving eleven life sentences for a series of murders on behalf of the Revolutionary Organization 17 November (17N) terrorist group between 1975 and 2000, also stormed the Greek consulate in Berlin, Germany.

A group of ten anarchists forced their way into the consulate at around 12:30 pm, according to a report from newspaper Berliner Zeitung.

Staff at the consulate called police who arrived on the scene and were able to remove the extremist occupiers around 90 minutes after their action began.

The two incidents come after several other attacks involving far-left anarchist militants acting in support of 63-year-old terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas who has been on a hunger strike since January after demanding he be moved away from a maximum-security prison.

While some incidents, which as the storming of the Greek state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency earlier this month saw militants unfurl banners and throw flyers, others have been more violent, including the firebombing of an office of the ruling New Democracy party.

The firebombing of the office, located in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfeia, was condemned by the Greek Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis, who posted photographs of the aftermath of the attack on social media.

“The miserable thugs of the Far Left burned the offices of our [local branch] with Molotov cocktails in Nea Filadelfeia,” he said and added, “We will rebuild it and better than before, we are not afraid of them!”

The protest is not the first time Koufodinas has gone ion a hunger strike. In 2019, he was placed in intensive care after refusing to eat and demanding to be allowed temporary prison leave. His previous hunger strike was also accompanied by violence from his supporters.

