Queen Urged to Apologise to Meghan Markle on ‘The View’

Co-hosts on top American talk show The View urged the Queen, senior royals, and royal staff to apologise to Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, rather than investigate bullying allegations against her.

“I think they are that concerned — the Firm, the Palace, the Royal Family — about the Oprah interview to dredge up some allegations from two and a half years ago, that she allegedly bullied staff by sending emails at 5 a.m.,” opined Sunny Hostin.

“My goodness, I send emails at 1 a.m., 2 a.m., 5 a.m. — I would have had many cases against me if that was criminal behaviour,” said the 52-year-old, as if that was all the Duchess of Sussex was being accused of.

In fact, Meghan is accused of having driven at least two personal assistants out of their jobs, and of having “hissed” at one staffer at a public event, leaving her in tears and “humiliated”, among other allegations (which she denies).

“I’m really shocked that rather than trying to mend this rift, rather than supporting Meghan and Harry, who I think removed his wife and his family from England because of the terrible racial hatred that she was subjected to… I’m just surprised that they haven’t tried to even apologise for not protecting her more, and instead do this,” Hostin said.

MARKLE SAYS ROYALS ARE “PERPETUATING FALSEHOODS”: The co-hosts weigh in after Buckingham Palace announced they are investigating claims that Duchess Meghan Markle was abusive to the palace staff. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/kHXiAfmRJM — The View (@TheView) March 6, 2021

“[I]t’s a very obvious oppo-dump on Meghan Markle,” commented View co-host Meghan McCain, the notionally conservative daughter of the late U.S. Senator and failed Republican presidential candidate John McCain, on the subject of the bullying allegations.

“Right now they’re trying to make Meghan Markle look really, really bad, including accusing her of wearing diamond earrings that were gifted her by the Prince of Saudi Arabia after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered. And these are all facts that, I guess, known for many years — why are they coming out right now?” McCain demanded, glossing over the fact that the accusation is true.

“Those earrings were bought with blood money and given to her by a murderer,” accused the lawyer for Khashoggi, who was hacked to pieces in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul less than a month before she wore them to a state event.

Royal staffers were frustrated by the Duchess’s refusal to heed their advice against wearing the earrings, according to sources.

McCain also suggested a possible “racial element” to the Sussex saga, with the co-hosts all appearing to pledge fealty to “Team Meghan”.

The Oprah interview airs in Britain tomorrow, as the Queen’s husband, 99-year-old Second World War veteran Philip, remains in hospital following a heart procedure.

