Burger King UK Says ‘Women Belong In the Kitchen’

Burger King UK deliberately stirred controversy by tweeting that “Women belong in the kitchen” — before pulling a woke bait-and-switch.

“Women belong in the kitchen,” the fast-food chain posted on its official UK account, as if in imitation of a typical left-liberal caricature of an unreconstructed social conservative.

“If they want to, of course. Yet only 20 per cent of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career,” they continued in a subsequent tweet, signed with the hashtag #IWD — for International Women’s Day, a communist holiday institutionalised by Bolshevik dictator Vladimir Lenin and popularised by the United Nations and woke corporations in the West.

“We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!” BK concluded — but the message did not land for everybody.

“[S]omebody working at Burger King really looked at this and thought it was a good idea,” tweeted one user.

“To bring attention to the huge lack of female representation in the restaurant industry? Yeah we think it’s a good idea, that’s why we’ve created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career,” BK shot back, with the forced sassiness that has become the ubiquitous persona of many corporations on “Brand Twitter”.

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Burger King is no stranger to woke activism on social media, with Burger King Finland having pushed an ad campaign featuring the Burger King mascot sharing a deep kiss with a Ronald McDonald last year, with the English-language slogan ‘LOVE CONQUERS ALL’ and the new BLM-compliant Pride flag which includes black and brown stripes.

Responding to critics who questioned what any of this had to do with selling burgers, Burger King Finland brand manager Kaisa Kasila claimed, somewhat dubiously, that the fast-food franchise “has always stood for equality, love and everyone’s right to be just the way they are”.

The burger chain also found itself in hot water after the European Parliament election campaign in 2019, in which “milkshaking” populist-type candidates such as Nigel Farage, YouTuber Carl Benjamin, and others on the campaign trail became fashionable among leftists.

“We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun,” the corporation tweeted ahead of one event in Scotland, after rival McDonald’s had agreed to take certain products off the menu temporarily in order to forestall any incidents.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) officially censured Burger King for this stunt, ruling that it had “condoned the previous anti-social behaviour and encouraged further instances.”

