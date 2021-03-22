A pizza deliveryman in the notorious sex crime hotspot of Rotherham, Yorkshire, attacked one woman and tried to kidnap six others in a single day.

30-year-old Shamaz Ali, of Clough Road, approached a number of women on the streets of Rotherham in his vehicle and attempted to abduct them, according to reports.

The women said his “behaviour seemed bizarre” and attempted to abduct them and a test conducted after Ali’s arrest showed he was significantly over the drink driving limit at the time of the offences. Defence lawyer Tim Savage claimed he was “given something to drink and was not aware what it was” prior to his attacks.

Ali could not “recall [having] any sinister intent” but only feeling afraid, it was claimed in Sheffield Crown Court, with Savage emphasising that he had performed work as “a pizza deliveryman for years, apparently without any problems”.

Judge Paul Thomas QC appeared to give some credence to Ali’s defence, asking for pre-sentence reports and saying of his crime spree: “It’s all very odd.”

Ali, who pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted kidnap, one count of assault with intent to resist lawful apprehension, and one count of being over the drink driving limit, will now be remanded in custody prior to sentencing for his crimes in April.