WATCH: Mayoral Candidate Laurence Fox Rocks the Freedom March

“Our lives. Our freedom. Why the fuck are they taking them away from us?”

Actor turned activist and Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox’s campaign slogans appear to be getting spicier as he bids to replace the leaden, politically correct Sadiq Khan as Mayor of London.

His Reclaim London video has already had over one million views:

On Saturday, Breitbart News joined Fox on the campaign trail as he risked arrest by joining the Freedom March through London in protest at the stringent lockdown regulations which Fox would like to end immediately so that the capital can open up again.

“Florida? Ring a bell?” he asked. Fox was referring, of course, to the extraordinary contrast between largely mask-free and open-for-business Florida and London, where all pubs and restaurants and most shops and businesses remain stubbornly closed.

“America was built on freedom,” he said. “I thought we [in Britain] were built on freedom. But I found out very quickly that we’re not.”

He railed against the “noisy authoritarian part of our society” which is attempting to cow the freedom-loving part into silence. Indeed, one reason for the continued lockdowns, he suspects, was to stop people gathering lest their “confidence” grow. Boris Johnson’s authoritarian government, he says, wants to “keep people afeared and at home.”

Fox was one of only two mayoral candidates on the march. The other was London Assembly member — and longtime antagonist of Sadiq Khan — David Kurten:

Shame they can’t both win!