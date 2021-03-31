Breitbart London joined Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox on the campaign trail on Tuesday as he launched his bid to become Mayor of London in a converted double-decker bus with a portrait of a gagged Sir Winston Churchill and punk rock-style lettering reading “Free London”.

The morning began in Smith Square in Central London, as a gaggle of reporters and supporters gathered on the stone steps of the Guinness Asset Management building in the square. At around 10 a.m., the iconic red bus rocked up to the crowd with Fox waving from the top.

In a speech, the ‘cancelled‘ actor and single father said that he is “not a politician” and “never wanted to be a politician”, adding that he was forced into this role by the increasingly authoritarian culture and government of the United Kingdom — particularly during the era of coronavirus lockdowns.

“In the last few years, I have observed an alarming erosion of our civil liberties, our freedom to speak our minds, our freedom to debate. We now just self-censor and many of us live under the threat of being cancelled simply for having the wrong view. But the truth is, the government have cancelled our freedom,” Fox said.

“A year ago they plunged London and the United Kingdom into lockdown and all along we had zero political opposition. We weren’t offered the other side of the debate and we have become a nation of lockdown addicts.”

“A new virus has allowed the professional political class to turn our once free democracy into an authoritarian regime… Boris Johnson has said that we should Build Back Better, I disagree, we should Build Back Freer.”

Turning to his opponent in the London mayoral election, incumbent Sadiq Khan, Mr Fox said that instead of focusing on statues and so-called hate speech, he should focus on real crime, such as the knife crime epidemic which has spiralled out of control during the Labour Party politician’s tenure in office.

“We need to police streets, not Tweets,” Fox declared.

Following his speech, members of the press and supporters joined Fox on a tour of the British capital on the top of the double-decker bus.

Drinking cans of Pimm’s (a lemonade and gin drink) and smoking rolled cigarettes, Fox was joined on the bus by former Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney and Scottish comedian Leo Kearse, who is running as a Reclaim Party candidate against Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, the champion of the censorious Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill, in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections.

Fox was pestered by reporters about whether or not he would take a vaccine, or indeed join the government’s propaganda efforts to encourage others to do so. Brushing off the questions, the Reclaim Party leader replied by saying that people should be free to make their own decisions.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart London, Fox said: “I think whether deliberately or accidentally, we’ve ended up in a very authoritarian area and it’s our job to make sure we don’t continue down that path.”

The campaign was then met with its first leftist heckler, who yelled at the female supporters, questioning why they were “on a bus with a racist?”

Fox told Breitbart that while he believes in their right to speak, accusing everyone of raism is “not good for healthy debate and it’s not cool”, adding that he doesn’t “want his kids to grow up in a world like that”.

Fox said he believes that leftists who promote “wokery” are in fact the real racists, saying: “They go around screaming racist, misogynist, homophobe at you and you’re like, no mate, you’re exactly the thing you accuse us of.”

“I certainly see a national crisis, with the shutting down and silencing of debate, people shaming themselves constantly in front of other people, saying I’m sorry I’ve said this.”

“I think we are looking at a combination of Maoism and a burgeoning of a totally fundamentalist religion of Wokery which has no forgiveness, no repentance, it demands that you obey its doctrines and doesn’t allow you the freedom to have your own view.”

“You have people shouting ‘racist’ at me and I think oh bore off, honestly, get a new story,” he said.

The London mayoral candidate said that he intends to resist woke culture “until his dying day”.

“Open up London”, says mayoral candidate @LozzaFox as he rocks the Freedom March

Full interview here: https://t.co/QyYhnZ7De6 pic.twitter.com/qeazv3eCa4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 24, 2021

