The union representing a teacher suspended from Batley Grammar School for showing images of the Islamic prophet during a lesson on blasphemy donated thousands of pounds to a charity that doxed him and accused him of “terrorism”.

The Kirklees branch of the National Education Union (NEU) donated £3,000 to Purpose of Life, whose chief executive Mohammad Sajad Hussain revealed the teacher’s identity online and accused him of “insulting Islam” and “terrorism”, according to a Telegraph report.

The suspended teacher has been living in hiding under police protection since Muslim protesters began congregating outside Batley Grammar School, in defiance of coronavirus restrictions but without any real interference from the police.

The teacher’s father has accused the school of throwing him “under a bus” and expressing fears that he will end up like Samuel Paty, a French teacher who was publicly beheaded by a Muslim refugee after showing images of Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of expression.

“He knows that he’s not going to be able to return to work or live in Batley. It’s just going to be too dangerous for him and his family,” the teacher’s father told MailOnline.

“Look what happened to the teacher in France who was killed for doing the same thing. Eventually they will get my son and he knows this.”

The revelations concerning the teachers’ union’s donation to an organisation that doxed their member have caused some to question whether it can effectively represent him, in an atmosphere where some are suggesting there is a perceived lack of willingness to speak up against Islamic censorship on the part of the education establishment more generally.

“There is now a real question mark about the ability of the NEU to represent its members at Batley Grammar School,” said Henry Jackson Society associate fellow Dr Paul Stott in comments to the Telegraph.

“That the Kirklees branch of the NEU has funded an organisation that calls for the sacking of a school teacher for doing his job is lamentable,” he added.

“The NEU now needs to review the organisations it funds and works with to avoid a repetition of this farce.”

