Italian Firebrand Meloni: Violent Leftists Guard Progressive System

Italian national-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni condemned recent far-left violence in Spain, arguing that violent leftists were guards of the progressive system.

Meloni commented about the recent far-left violence in Spain last week during a speech by VOX leader Santiago Abascal in Madrid, which saw militants throw rocks and other objects as Abascal was delivering his speech.

“I expressed the solidarity of European conservatives with our Spanish brothers in Vox because what happened in Vallecas is scandalous. The images we saw left me speechless: throwing stones and bottles at the police, militants attacked and threatened only because they were attending a rally,” Meloni told newspaper Il Giornale.

“The left is dramatically the same all over the world. You only have the right to speak if you think, say and support what they want,” she added.

Far-left extremists threw rocks and other objects at the leader of Spain’s populist VOX party, Santiago Abascal, while he was giving a speech in Madrid. https://t.co/Ln1lHXqIoy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 10, 2021

Meloni claimed conservatives were the only ones with the courage to counter a “progressive dictatorship” and said leftists want a world where everyone has the same thoughts and consume the same products.

“The left, the white guard of the system, is well aware that our commitment and the battles we carry out are the greatest danger to their project. Those who defend identity, traditions, family and homeland are an enemy to be slaughtered, at all costs,” she said.

VOX are also a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament, which Ms Meloni currently leads.

Speaking on the future of the group and a possible alliance with other conservatives and populists, a goal set by Meloni’s ally Matteo Salvini who recently met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Meloni said that she wanted to expand the ECR.

“European Conservatives are a very strong political family. One of the objectives of my term as President of ECR is to grow it and become even more central to the European and international scene, in particular through its partnership with the British Tories and American Republicans,” she said.

“We are, of course, prepared to speak and welcome all those who wish to share our values and mission, but a dissolution or merger of ECR is not currently on the agenda,” she added.

Italy’s Salvini, Hungary’s Orban, and Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Alliance in EU https://t.co/oHMQgylCQg — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 31, 2021