Leftist Protesters Accidently Set Comrade on Fire During Demonstration

A demonstrator at a protest in the Greek city of Thessaloniki was accidentally set on fire after far-left anarchists hit him in the leg with a Molotov cocktail.

The incident took place earlier this week at a protest against allowing police to operate on university campuses, in which around 7,000 people participated in a march against the new law.

The rally started peacefully but developed into riots as a group of around 100 protestors violently clashed with police, throwing various objects at officers including Molotov cocktail petrol bombs.

According to a report from the Greek newspaper Proto Thema, one of the protestors was accidentally hit in the leg by one of the Molotovs thrown toward the officers.

The newspaper published footage showing the incident as the man lay on the ground with his leg partially on fire as officers used a fire blanket to put out the flames.

The Greek Ministry of Civil Protection later released a statement on the incident, saying that the man who was injured by the incendiary had been arrested for having thrown Molotov cocktails at police himself. He was also taken to a local hospital to treat burns to his left thigh.

Police at the scene were able to get the situation under control after deploying tear gas and flash grenades. According to reports, two protestors were injured and a parked car was set on fire, while several other vehicles were vandalised.

The riot is just the latest in Greece in recent weeks. At least 100 attacks since January were linked to supporters of convicted far-left terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas before he ended a 66-day hunger strike last month.

Koufontinas, who is serving eleven life sentences, was a former hitman for the Revolutionary Organization 17 November (17N) terrorist group, and was convicted of eleven murders over a period from 1975 to 2000 — including the murder of the brother-in-law of current Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection has revealed that there have been at least 101 attacks with incendiary and explosive devices, vandalism attacks, and incidents of property damage by supporters of Greek far-left terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas. https://t.co/Z7bwTZOiKT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 14, 2021