(AFP) — Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders attended Anzac Day dawn services Sunday to honour their armed forces, a year after marking the solemn occasion from the isolation of their driveways.
Both countries largely returned to in-person services after the cancellation of Anzac Day marches and ceremonies in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions led many to observe the annual memorial day at home.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 25: A marching band make their way down Elizabeth Street during the ANZAC Day parade on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Anzac Day marks the 1915 landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at Gallipoli, in what is now Turkey, during World War I to face the German-backed Ottoman forces.
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 25: The Eternal Flame of Remembrance is seen at the State War Memorial at Kings Park on April 25, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 25: A red poppy and sprigs of rosemary are seen alongside names on The Roll of Honour at the State War Memorial at Kings Park on April 25, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
While most nations commemorate military victories, New Zealand and Australia focus on the ill-fated, eight-month campaign that cost the young nations more than 11,000 lives.
At a gathering at the War Memorial Museum in Auckland early Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern highlighted the sacrifices of women in war.
“They were courageous and passionate during the most appalling conditions,” she said.
“These were the women who paved the way for women to be fully integrated into our defence force we know today, in our airforce, our navy and in our army.”
Veterans parade in the Anzac Day march to the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on April 25, 2021. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 25: War veterans make their way down Elizabeth Street during the ANZAC Day parade on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 25: War veterans make their way down Elizabeth Street during the ANZAC Day parade on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
The commemorations now extend to every conflict the countries have joined in the ensuing decades, including wars in Korea, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this year a “chapter in our history is coming to a close” after the announcement last week the country would withdraw its remaining troops from Afghanistan in line with the U.S. timetable to leave by September.
MASTERTON, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 25: People walk up to the Anzac Cross at the top of the Tinui Anzac Walkway following an ANZAC Day service at Tinui Hall on April 25, 2021 in Tinui, New Zealand. Tinui was the first place in the world to hold an ANZAC Day service and erect a memorial. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
MASTERTON, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 25: People look at the view from the Anzac Cross at the top of the Tinui Anzac Walkway following an ANZAC Day service at Tinui Hall on April 25, 2021 in Tinui, New Zealand. Tinui was the first place in the world to hold an ANZAC Day service and erect a memorial. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
Speaking at an official memorial in Canberra, Morrison said Australia’s longest war had come at “great cost” to the nation.
“Forty-one Australian lives lost in Afghanistan, whom we especially remember and honour this morning,” he said.
“More than 39,000 Australians have served on operations in support of Australia’s mission in Afghanistan, many carrying the wounds and scars of war, seen and unseen.”
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 25: A small floral tribute is seen atop an Honour Avenue plaque, dedicated to service personnel who died during war service in Kings Park on April 25, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
The two nations’ success in containing the spread of Covid-19 allowed many public remembrance services and parades to go ahead, though with limited crowds in Australia and ceremonies cancelled in the locked-down city of Perth.
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 25: General view of the Bridge of Remembrance on April 25, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Traditional Anzac Day ceremonies have been cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gatherings of people. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 25: People gather to commemorate Anzac Day at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on April 25, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 25: People gather to commemorate Anzac Day at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on April 25, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
