The conservative movement in America can “re-energise really, really quickly” and can defeat the woke Democrats as long as activists keep fighting for the cause, Brexit leader Nigel Farage told Breitbart News.

Speaking to Breitbart News Network editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on the Breitbart News Daily Show on Sirius XM Patriot on Wednesday, Mr Farage said: “I’ve fought so many elections over the years, and what I can tell you is that if you have a well-organised crew of people on the ground, allied to a get out the vote campaign, you can increase the vote of a candidate by twenty per cent.

“Its the least glamourous bit of politics, its not sexy like big TV ads or appearing on Breitbart or whatever it may be, but its a really important part of politics.”

Mr, who is currently on tour in America with the grassroots activist organisation FreedomWorks, said he has decided to tour the United States with this message of optimism because he believes if grassroots organisers prepare for the next election, they can win because the “silent majority do not like what is going on and they need to be given hope” noting that the “this conservative movement can re-energise really, really quickly”.

Mr Brexit used his own history of political campaigning as an example, citing his former political party UKIP, which he said was “built from the ground up, we built an organisation with 400 established chapters around the United Kingdom and when the history books are written they will say that the grassroots beat the establishment.”

Listen: Nigel Farage speaks to Breitbart News Daily:

Farage said that he understood how disillusioned people must feel in America, with the increasing attacks on the Constitution, cancel culture running rampant, and with Trump’s defeat, despite winning the most votes of any sitting president.

But he said: “How do you think I felt, when I woke up on the 30th of March, 2019, the day after we were due to leave the European Union, yet we were still in and we had the mass ranks of the media, the Houses of Parliament, basically saying ‘we’ve made a mistake with the referendum”.

“But you know, we didn’t give up, we didn’t give up, we fought and we fought back and we beat them, we got Brexit, we are out.”.

“So we’ve gone in the space exactly two years from feeling just like your feeling to achieving perhaps the biggest geopolitical change since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

“We’ve done it, we succeeded and you can do it too,” he said.

Mr Farage said that as the mid term elections approach, the grass roots need to be activated, saying: “If people really want to turn this country around, they can all do something, they can make phone calls, they can put leaflets through doors, they can go out and speak to people.”

“Momentum in politics is about hundreds of thousands of simultaneous conversations going on and as soon as you get people saying oh well it’s hopeless, what can we do, it’s no good, soon as you start to think that then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Farage said.

Mr Farage pointed to the illegal immigration crisis that has developed since President Joe Biden and the open borders minded Democrats swept to power as one of the key areas of weakness going forward for the left and therefore a real opportunity to win votes for the right.

“I objectively and honestly think that the Democrats are making such a mess of all of this that the opportunity is tremendous, so don’t give up is my message,” Farage concluded.

Brexit Proves that the American Right Can Still Prevail, Says Nigel Farage https://t.co/uwng1ShYax — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 28, 2021

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka