29 men have been charged with rape in Calderdale and the Bradford District following a probe into historic child sexual exploitation.

According to a West Yorkshire Police statement, the “allegations against the defendants are from 2003 to 2010 against one female victim, who was aged between 13-and 20-years-old at the time of the alleged offences.”

The police force lists the men charged and the offences they are charged with in full as follows:

Asad Ali, 37, of Brighouse, is charged with two counts of rape. Ajmal Aziz, 39 of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape and attempted rape. Mohammed Jangier, 44, of Halifax, is charged with rape. Mohammed Asif, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Harris Ahmed Butt, 37, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault. Taukeer Butt, 36, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape. Muitasim Khan, 40, of Halifax, is charged with rape. Mohammed Hamza, 47, of Halifax, is charged with rape. Mohsin Mir, 40, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape. Javid Mir, 38, of Halifax, is charged with rape. Haroon Saddique, 37, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape. Zahir Iqbal, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Sarfraz Rabnawaz, 35, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape. Wajid Addalat, 43, of Halifax, is charged with rape. Sajid Addalat, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Nazim Hussain, 43, of Bradford, is charged with conspiracy to rape. Nadeem Saddiqque, 43, of Sheffield, is charged with rape. Saquab Hussain, 43, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Sadakat Ali, 48, of Bradford, is charged with rape. Ziarab Mohammed, 48, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Imran Raja Yasin, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Zulfiqar Ali, 40, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape. Malik Abid Qadeer, 64, of Halifax, is charged with five counts of rape. Kamran Amin, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Mohammed Akhtar, 51, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Ali Zulfiqar, 38, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape. Shafiq Ali Rafiq, 40, of Dewsbury, is charged with two counts of rape. Amir Shaban, 45, of Halifax, is charged with rape. Sakeb Nazir, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

All of the men, who will appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on July 7th and July 9th, remain innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

A further eight men previously arrested in connection with the probe have been released without charge.

