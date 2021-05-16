British politicians have reacted with disgust and anger at footage posted to social media appearing to show pro-Palestinian protesters driving through Jewish neighbourhoods in London, with a protester heard yelling through a loudspeaker antisemitic and sexually violent comments.

The footage, retweeted by prominent politicians, showed several cars draped in Palestinian flags driving down Finchley Road in St John’s Wood, north London, on Sunday.

One man is heard shouting through a loudspeaker remarks including: “Fuck the Jews”, “Fuck their mothers”, “Fuck their daughters”, and “Rape their daughters”.

Remarking on the sight of three men standing through their sunroofs waving Palestinian flags, London Jewish newspaper Jewish News compared it to “scenes reminiscent of the darkest days of Islamic State”.

This, on the streets of London is deeply disturbing. Vile, criminal hatred like this must not be tolerated. https://t.co/MAQbuqBvhV — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 16, 2021

London’s Metropolitan Police Service announced it was investigating the footage, saying: “We are aware of a video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in the St John’s Wood area this afternoon.

“Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Former minister Sajid Javid MP shared the footage, remarking: “This vile, violent racism is NOT welcome in London. I expect [the Met] to make it a priority to arrest these dangerous hate-mongers today.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “This, on the streets of London is deeply disturbing. Vile, criminal hatred like this must not be tolerated.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added: “It is disgusting and disgraceful, and there can be no place for it in our society.”

While Home Secretary Priti Patel, whose department is in charge of policing, said: “This is disgusting antisemitism. There is no place for this hatred in the UK. I expect [Met Police] to be taking this seriously.”

This footage from Golders Green is shocking, provocative and dangerous. The Home Secretary and the police must act right now. pic.twitter.com/zXxoUidUzb — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 16, 2021

While not referencing the footage directly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon: “There is no place for antisemitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”

The incidents occurred the day after a mass anti-Israel protest in London, at which far-leftist Jeremy Corbyn spoke, calling for Britain to cut military cooperation with Israel and demand the UK recognise the Palestinian state.

The Jewish Chronicle claims that the cars from the convoy had come from Bradford in the north of England.

The newspaper added that the Jewish charity the Community Security Trust (CST) had been “deluged” with reports from other London neighbourhoods with Jewish communities, including Hampstead and Golders Green.

A CTS spokesman had also told Jewish News: “We have seen increasingly serious ‘pro-Palestinian’ antisemitic attacks and anti-Jewish intimidation across London on Sunday. This comes after three anti-Israel demonstrations in a week, each featuring swastikas and Jihadi anti-Jewish chants, all unchallenged as usual by the supposed ‘anti-racist’ left.”