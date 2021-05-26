Five arrests have been made in connection to the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who was shot in the head in the early hours of Sunday morning in South London.

The Metropolitan Police revealed on Wednesday that officers from the Violence Suppression Unit made the arrest of a 17-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and the possession with the intent to supply class A drugs in Lambeth at around 3:50 pm on Tuesday.

Following the arrest, officers were then led to an address in Peckham where three men, aged 18, 19, and 28-years-old were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Finally, a fifth man, aged 25, was arrested on Tuesday evening following a police chase in Peckham. He was arrested on suspicion of affray and for failing to stop for the police.

The five suspects were all then charged on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently being held in police custody.

In a statement, The Met said that the five men are being held in connection to the shooting of BLM activist Sasha Johnson who suffered a gunshot wound to the head during an altercation at a house party at around 3 am on Sunday morning.

Sasha Johnson is still in a South London hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The police also revealed that a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a “superficial” knife injury during the attack. He has since been released from the hospital.

Despite claims that the shooting may have been politically motivated, the police said: “At this early stage work continues to establish a motive but there is nothing to suggest that Sasha was the subject of a targeted attack. At this time, police are also not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to the incident.”

The lead officer in the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”

Central South Command Unit Superintendent Kris Wright said: “These arrests are the result of instinctive local police work, combined with fast-time intelligence gathering, and shows the effectiveness of the various police teams in the Met working together.

“Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.”

