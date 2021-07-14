Delingpole: Shameful! Britain Makes Vaccine Mandatory for Care Workers

Perhaps I spoke too soon when I said that President Macron’s Covid Fascist France is the worst country in the Western world. Now Boris Johnson’s Britain has become a strong contender for the title by voting to make the vaccine jabs compulsory for care home workers.

According to the Telegraph:

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, on Tuesday pressed ahead with a vote on new regulations which will require people working in care homes to be fully vaccinated from October. The regulations – which passed by 319 votes to 246 – will also apply to healthcare workers, tradesmen, hairdressers and others who need to enter a home to do other work unless they have a medical exemption. There will be a 16-week grace period for care workers to get jabbed if they have failed to take up the offer already.

This is, of course, the thin end of the wedge. Once you have established a precedent for forcing people to take an injection as a condition of their employment, where do you stop?

Most of the MPs who voted for this illiberal measure will have been Conservatives. This is, to say the least, disappointing for anyone who was brought up to believe that the Conservative party stood for liberty, freedom of conscience, personal autonomy, smaller government. Clearly, it doesn’t now and it probably never did.

Still, at least one or two dissident voices appreciated the monstrousness of this new legislation. Below are two of them, Mark Harper, Conservative MP for Forest of Dean and William Wragg, Conservative MP for Hazel Grove.

We are being asked to vote to authorise compulsory vaccinations for people and aren’t being allowed to see an impact assessment. It’s not good enough. https://t.co/aX8NrmhJmr pic.twitter.com/l3M7ySe8i9 — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) July 13, 2021

Impassioned opposition to this *erosion of rights* by the govt | @William_Wragg "90 minutes on a statutory instrument to fundamentally change the balance of human rights in this country is nothing short of a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/1W8yyQpbJ7 — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) July 13, 2021

Wragg said:

The government, Mr Deputy Speaker, is treating this house with utter contempt. Ninety minutes on a Statutory Instrument to fundamentally change the balance of human rights in this country is nothing short of a disgrace.

He’s right. The MPs who voted with this despicable motion have betrayed their country and its people.

Meanwhile, in France, on Bastille Day, there is the whiff of revolution in the air.

Here is some footage of the anti-‘Obligatory Vaccine’ protests today:

« On nous impose un vaccin qui n’est pas encore accepté sur le marché » déclare cette manifestante anti-pass sanitaire à Chambéry #Manif14juillet #VaccinObligatoire pic.twitter.com/9DVxz3K22k — France Bleu Pays de Savoie (@bleusavoie) July 14, 2021

Manifestation contre le #PassSanitaire en cours à Paris, plusieurs milliers de personnes. #VaccinObligatoire pic.twitter.com/xTU7b44NJe — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 14, 2021

Vive La France!