Plainclothes Policeman Beaten by Migrants Bothering Couple

Three North African men beat a plainclothes French police officer attempting to intervene while the migrants harassed a young couple at a train station.

The incident took place at the Massy-Palaiseau RER train station in the Paris suburb of Massy on Monday at around 9 pm. The three migrants, aged 17, 27, and 28 from Algeria and Morocco, had been harassing several people at the train station, including a young man and a young woman.

While the couple were being harrassed, a 25-year-old plainclothes officer attempted to intervene, presenting his identification as a police officer to the migrants. In response, the three men kicked and punched him, partially breaking one of his teeth, Actu17 reports.

The officer managed to contact colleagues at the Anti-Crime Squad (BAC) who soon arrived and arrested the three migrants.

The plainclothes officer was later taken to hospital to treat his injuries, including a partially-broken tooth, and was given three days off work.

Five Illegals Detained After Attack on French Police Officer https://t.co/tUczwcQwSS — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 28, 2021

All three migrants were said to have been intoxicated at the time. Investigators were still determining whether or not they were in France legally as none had any identification documents.

The attack on the officer comes just days after an Afghan in Rennes allegedly stabbed a man at a metro station after the victim intervened as the migrant was attempting to sexually assault his former girlfriend.

Attacks by migrants at train and metro stations in several countries have become common in recent years.

In 2019, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, a mob of 20 to 30 young men, described by police as “predominantly migrants”, attacked multiple people at the city’s train station, including employees.

Earlier this year in Dijon, another French police officer was attacked by five illegals, two minors, at a train station. As in the Massy incident, all of the migrants were from North African countries.

A 27-year-old Pakistani migrant was arrested in the Paris no-go suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis after sexually assaulting an off-duty female police officer on an RER express train. https://t.co/qlctptdmvi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 13, 2021