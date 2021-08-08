A Tunisian migrant was convicted of violently beating his pregnant wife this week after reportedly telling witnesses to the violence: “It’s my wife, I do what I want.”

The 26-year-old Tunisian migrant was sentenced by the judicial court of Versailles, France on Thursday after being found guilty of violently assaulting his pregnant wife in public as she was drinking with her friends in the commune of Plaisir.

According to witnesses, the Tunisian approached his wife and her two friends and became angry and an argument broke out, reportedly motivated by jealousy.

The migrant then dragged his wife away to the hall of the building where they live and kicked her several times in the face and back, newspaper Le Parisien reports.

The pregnant victim refused to see a doctor and suffered several injuries such as a bleeding ear and bruises to her face, back, and arm.

The 26-year-old left the building following the assault but came back a short time later. He was greeted by police, who took him into custody, reportedly claiming that the migrant was drunk at the time.

In court, the judge in the case asked the Tunisian to explain how his wife became injured and the migrant claimed she had fallen in the metro. Witnesses, whoever, claimed the man had beaten her while telling them “it is my wife, I do what I want.”

The judge in the case found the man guilty despite the defence lawyer noting that no criminal complaint had been made by the man’s wife, nor a confession made by the Tunisian.

The court sentenced the 26-year-old to several months in prison and a ban on contacting his wife or returning to their home.

The case comes just days after a Muslim migrant was found guilty of beating his wife by the court of Saint-Brieuc after he thought he recognized her on a pornography website.

