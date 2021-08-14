Nicola Sturgeon’s Sister Arrested over Alleged Domestic Incident

Gillian ‘Gill’ Sturgeon, sister of First Minister of the Scottish Government and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, has been arrested over an alleged domestic incident.

The 46-year-old sibling to the left-separatist political leader has been charged and released ahead of a court appearance, according to a report in the Irvine Times confirmed by national outlets including The Scotsman and The Herald.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7,” the police force for Scotland has confirmed in an official but detail-light statement,

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal,” they added, in reference Scotland’s public prosecution service.

“On Wednesday, 11 August, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday, 10 August regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday, 7 August,” the statement continued, in reference to Gillian Sturgeon this time, reports claim.

“She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The exact nature of the incident in question remains unclear as of the time of publication.

