A bride was saved recently by a police officer when her car broke down in the middle of a roadway as she was driving to her wedding ceremony.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lydia Evans-Hughs of Wrexham, Wales, ran out of options after the vintage car she and her parents were in refused to get moving, Fox News reported.

She said the vehicle had been “fine for the first five miles” but then “just gave up the ghost.”

“I was worried I’d have to climb over the crash barrier and be left stood at the side of the road,” she recalled.

Thankfully, it did not take long for traffic officers to arrive on the scene and offer assistance.

Traffic Wales North & Mid shared a photo of the bride standing near the roadway, writing, “The course of true love never did run smooth”:

The course of true love never did run smooth… Our Traffic Officers arrived on scene this afternoon to help assist a bride in a broken down vehicle! ὇ We removed the vehicle while @NWPolice gave her a lift to the ceremony💒 Wishing the bride & groom all the best! pic.twitter.com/aFynbY5NsB — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 27, 2021

“They saw it was a wedding car and offered us a lift,” Evans-Hughs explained. “That was the first time in the day that I had tears of relief.”

Inspector Matt Geddes gave the young woman and her parents a ride to the wedding venue and also turned on his vehicle’s flashing lights and siren for the moment they arrived at the church.

“He asked how much of an entrance we wanted to make and my dad said, ‘a big one,'” Evans-Hughs commented, adding she ended up not being very late, according to the National.

The outlet said the couple had already been forced to delay their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The fact we were finally able to have our day and everyone was able to be there is just priceless. It was such a lovely ending,” the bride said and thanked the police.

Inspector Geddes, who works for North Wales Police, said, “I was glad to have been of help.”

“The bride looked beautiful, the sun was shining and she was only a little late. I hope the couple have a wonderful day and a long and happy life together,” he concluded.