The Swedish Public Health Authority (FHM) has told Swedes that there is a risk of an increase in Wuhan virus cases over the winter and they should be prepared to cancel Christmas travel plans.

Sara Byfors, of the Public Health Agency of Sweden, warned that Swedes should be prepared to cancel any travel during the Christmas holidays.

Byfors also called on more Swedes to take the coronavirus vaccine, saying that “Above all, it is unvaccinated people who become seriously ill and need to be treated in intensive care,” according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

According to the newspaper, there are currently 219 people in Swedish hospitals for complications from the coronavirus and 38 people in intensive care units (ICU). Byfors noted that more people in ICUs were unvaccinated but that vaccinated people have also been cared for in ICUs as well.

Some fully vaccinated Swedes have died from coronavirus, but Byfors noted that age was the main risk factor there, with most of the people who died while fully vaccinated being elderly people.

Health Minister Tells Britons to Get Covid Booster to Avoid Christmas Restrictions https://t.co/PbjReoUT6R — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 7, 2021

Last Sunday, Britain’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid put out a press release stating that Britons needed to get booster doses of the vaccine in order to avoid restrictions at Christmas time.

“This truly is a national mission. If we all come together and play our part, we can get through this challenging winter, avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas,” Javid said.

In the United States, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, also expressed concern over Christmas gatherings last month, saying it was “too soon to tell” whether Americans would be able to get together for the holidays.

“We have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time. Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down. And we can do it by people getting vaccinated,” Fauci said.

#ArrestFauci took off on social media after it was revealed that Fauci's division of the NIH partially funded cruel experiments on dogs. https://t.co/YKxfZpmeed — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2021